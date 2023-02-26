Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $585,000 Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 691,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 404,251 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 391,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

Insider Activity

Schneider National Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNDR opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.