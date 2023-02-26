Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Confluent by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Confluent by 461.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $4,875,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,718,418 shares of company stock valued at $43,527,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Confluent stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.01. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

