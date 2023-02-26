Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 5,904 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 195.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average is $105.76. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

