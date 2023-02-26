Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,965,000 after purchasing an additional 841,569 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,907,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,216,000 after purchasing an additional 367,800 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.09 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

