4,890 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 394.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of BLD opened at $206.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $232.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.51.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

