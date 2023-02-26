Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 30,988 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

