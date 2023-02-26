BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Tobam acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

In other BorgWarner news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,123 shares of company stock worth $3,974,210. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

