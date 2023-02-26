Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.19% of US Foods worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in US Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in US Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in US Foods by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in US Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at US Foods

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on US Foods to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,440.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,440.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,185.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,317. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Stories

