Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $772,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZION. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,799,514.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,812 shares of company stock worth $739,033 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

