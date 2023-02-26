Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 40,635 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

GNTX stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,014,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

