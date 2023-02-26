Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 336,783 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,783 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Syneos Health worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 136.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 248,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after buying an additional 142,982 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 41.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,633 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Syneos Health stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

