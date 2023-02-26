Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $12.01 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 303,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $5,001,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

