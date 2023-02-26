Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Murphy USA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,567,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.6 %

MUSA opened at $264.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.52. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.