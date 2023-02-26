Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,158,000 after acquiring an additional 335,358 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,421,000 after acquiring an additional 140,725 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,525,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,437,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,377,000 after buying an additional 341,273 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average of $65.41.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

