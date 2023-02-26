Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $693,000 Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 314.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Down 1.3 %

QGEN opened at $45.75 on Friday. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.35) to €54.60 ($58.09) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Qiagen Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.