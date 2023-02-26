Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 77,765 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth $62,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 71.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Compass Point cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

