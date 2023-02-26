Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 465.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 151.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth $230,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 5.9% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 17.33. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.84.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

