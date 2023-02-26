Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 17,821 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.36%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

