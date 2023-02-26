Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

Wix.com Stock Down 3.8 %

Wix.com Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $89.30 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.43.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.