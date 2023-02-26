Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CG opened at $34.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,035,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

