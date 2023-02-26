Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 824,472 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,933,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,472 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of Tellurian worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Tellurian by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Tellurian by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Tellurian by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of TELL opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Tellurian

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

In related news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $3,843,914.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,749,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,932,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,985,210 shares of company stock valued at $16,817,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.