Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.86 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,968 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Merit Medical Systems worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,480,000 after purchasing an additional 42,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,698,000 after purchasing an additional 58,692 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $76.14.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems



Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

