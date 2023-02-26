ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Position Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,657,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,872 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after buying an additional 278,269 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,930,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after buying an additional 103,350 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,596.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,596.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,064,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,343,796 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 5.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

