Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,992,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.58% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $85,692.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,114 shares of company stock valued at $684,267 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

