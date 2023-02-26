Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $12.25 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 581,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

