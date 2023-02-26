Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 253,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.



