Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,935 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 397,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $293.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

