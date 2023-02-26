Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 426,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $12,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 2,861.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cutera by 69.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period.

CUTR stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Cutera from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

