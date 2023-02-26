Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,305 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 644,019 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Splunk worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Splunk to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $101.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

