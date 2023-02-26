Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $16,925,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $13,284,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 803.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 317,200 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 288.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 46,206 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

AMLX opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

