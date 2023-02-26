Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 183,658 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183,658 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.39% of Air Lease worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -69.57%.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.