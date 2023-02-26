Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Woodward worth $13,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 226.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Wolfe Research cut Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.01. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

