Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 9,800 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,303,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after acquiring an additional 67,884 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

