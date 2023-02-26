Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 7,574.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060,462 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.69% of O-I Glass worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 370.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 298,688 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 165.4% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OI opened at $21.90 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

