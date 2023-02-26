Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 157,050 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 157,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

Shares of IFF opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $140.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

