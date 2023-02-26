Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 464,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Option Care Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,530,000 after acquiring an additional 918,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,539,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,657,000 after acquiring an additional 133,504 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after acquiring an additional 308,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,977,000 after acquiring an additional 95,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 44.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after acquiring an additional 694,540 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.