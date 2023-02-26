Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Exelixis worth $14,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $2,829,850 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXEL opened at $17.13 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

