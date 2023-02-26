Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,837,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioNTech Stock Performance
NASDAQ BNTX opened at $133.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.54. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $189.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioNTech (BNTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.