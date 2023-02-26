Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $133.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.54. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $189.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech Company Profile

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.69.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

