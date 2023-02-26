Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 2,534,106 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,534,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after buying an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after buying an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $7,905,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 748,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 11.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 45.66% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The business had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PACB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,629 shares of company stock worth $751,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

