Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 151,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

NYSE KKR opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

