Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $14.57 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,233,175. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MGM opened at $42.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

