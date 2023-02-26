53,008 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,008 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of HubSpot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.65.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $386.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.47. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $546.95.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

