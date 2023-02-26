Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $15.61 Million Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 744,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

