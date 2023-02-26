Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.66% of Silvergate Capital worth $15,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 56.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 49.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 54.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 7.0 %

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $162.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

