Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 113,168 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 618,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,168 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phreesia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $798,937.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,581.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,581.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,377 shares of company stock worth $3,544,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

