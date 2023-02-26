Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $15.98 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 383,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,972,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,484,000 after purchasing an additional 391,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,962,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,962,000 after purchasing an additional 308,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $25.19 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 157.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

