Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 966.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,232 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Rollins worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,755,000 after acquiring an additional 57,912 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 14.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,383,000 after acquiring an additional 448,827 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 33.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Insider Activity at Rollins

Rollins Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

