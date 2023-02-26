Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 99,298 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 583.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ingredion worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

NYSE INGR opened at $101.74 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.19.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

