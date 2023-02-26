Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 3,594.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341,526 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 28.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHC stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

