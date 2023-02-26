Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 394.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,640,000 after acquiring an additional 504,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,289,000 after acquiring an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,213,000 after acquiring an additional 40,523 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.9 %

Zoetis stock opened at $166.33 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

